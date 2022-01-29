Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS stock remained flat at $$11.68 during trading on Monday. 1,310,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

