Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $81.27

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

