Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $$6.74 during midday trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

