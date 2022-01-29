Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.8% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 140,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.