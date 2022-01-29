Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

