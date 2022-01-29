Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BIOIF remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

