Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Tops $24.62 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $909,641.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

