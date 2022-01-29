Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Drops By 54.4%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:IHD remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.