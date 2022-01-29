DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $717,818.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,510,884 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

