Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $670,253.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

