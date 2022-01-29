Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.