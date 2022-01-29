Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

