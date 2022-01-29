Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $673,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,689. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $500.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

