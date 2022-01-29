Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. 21,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

