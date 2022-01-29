Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,935,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,911,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

