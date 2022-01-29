Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 21,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

