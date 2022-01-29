Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 631.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 495.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 155,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,891. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.