SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 59,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. SGS has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,591.50.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

