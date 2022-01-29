Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Declines By 56.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMFKY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.