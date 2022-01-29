Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

