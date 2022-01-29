Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.