Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 191.43

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.43 ($2.58).

BTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

