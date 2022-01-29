Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 41,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.