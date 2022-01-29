The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average is $359.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

