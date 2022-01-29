BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.43 ($2.58).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

