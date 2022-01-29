INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Critical Analysis

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,152.61%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 117.97%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 1.53 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.12 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 31.71 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.23

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

Volatility & Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

