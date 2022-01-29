$0.19 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,785. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 196,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,457. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

