Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

