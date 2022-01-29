Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,384.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

