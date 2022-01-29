Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,852,000 after buying an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.