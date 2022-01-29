Caption Management LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

