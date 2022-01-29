Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expands By 133.9%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the December 31st total of 530,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

GSL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 1,501,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

