NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in January

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the December 31st total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

NUVSF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 26,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

