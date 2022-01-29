InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,461. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.