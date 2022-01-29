GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $199,043.77

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $199,043.77 and $160.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.70 or 0.06818438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00290148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00781303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00066552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00401368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00241501 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.