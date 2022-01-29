GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $199,043.77

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $199,043.77 and $160.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.70 or 0.06818438 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00290148 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00781303 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010086 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00066552 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008955 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00401368 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00241501 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
