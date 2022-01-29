Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 722,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axos Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

