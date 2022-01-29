Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $17.78. 865,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,046. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.