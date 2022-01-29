ChainX (PCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $468,672.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $468,672.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,199,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

