EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

