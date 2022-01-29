DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $435.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.80) to GBX 435 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS DITHF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.90. 8,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

