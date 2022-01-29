GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $17,893,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. GigInternational1 has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

