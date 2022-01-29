Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

