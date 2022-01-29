The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $4,550.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

