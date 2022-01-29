Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

