Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $223.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF remained flat at $$117.56 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

