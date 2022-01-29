First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 134.3% in January

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

FNX traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,998. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

