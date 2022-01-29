Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 387,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 179,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $352,720,000 after acquiring an additional 144,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

