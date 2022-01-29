Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00250884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00109851 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

