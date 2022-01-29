Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other news, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,251.21). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). In the last three months, insiders bought 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,162 ($15.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,347.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,680.85. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.