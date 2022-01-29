Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

Several analysts recently commented on AML shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,251.21). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). In the last three months, insiders bought 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972.

Shares of AML traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,162 ($15.68). 351,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,057. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,347.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,680.85.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

